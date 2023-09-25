HamberMenu
IIT Madras ties up with Ericsson for research in responsible AI

September 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The agreement has been signed for a five-year period.

 The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with Ericsson for a joint research in responsible AI.  

At a symposium on Responsible AI for networks of the future, held in the institute on Monday, Ericsson Research leaders and the institute professors signed an agreement to partner for five years . Ericsson Research will support and participate in all research activities of CeRAI. 

Experts say AI research is of high importance to Ericsson as the 6G networks would be autonomously driven by AI algorithms. 

“Research on AI will produce the tools for operating tomorrow’s business. IIT Madras believes in impactful translational work in collaboration with the industry,” said Manu Santhanam, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research. 

Ericsson Research’s global head Magnus Frodigh said the company’s focus is on developing cutting edge methods to enhance trust and “explainability” in AI algorithm for public good. “Our partnership with CeRAI is aligned with the Indian government’s vision for Bharat 6G programme,” he said. 

CeRAI faculty head B. Ravindran said the advent of 5G and 6G networks would mean many critical applications would likely be deployed on mobile phones. “This requires new research to ensure that AI models and their predictions are explainable and to provide performance guarantees appropriate to the applications they are deployed in.” 

Key projects that were presented included large-language models in healthcare; participatory AI that addresses the black box nature of AI and generative AI models based on attention mechanisms.  

