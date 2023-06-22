Smartphone data consumption to reach 62 GB in next five years: Report

June 22, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Average data traffic per smartphone is projected to grow from 26 GB per month in 2022 to around 62 GB per month in 2028 with a CAGR of 16 percent, reveals the June 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.

It says, total mobile data traffic is estimated to grow from 18 EB per month in 2022 to 58 EB per month in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22 percent.

The Ericsson report mentions that the 5G subscriptions in India reached about 10 million by end of 2022 and are estimated to account for about 57 percent of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028 to touch 700 million.

According to the report, 4G continues to be the dominant subscription type driving connectivity and fueling data growth in the region. “4G subscriptions are forecast to decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028.” Total mobile subscriptions in the region are estimated to grow to 1.2 billion in 2028.

The number of smartphone subscriptions is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent, reaching over 1.14 billion by 2028 in India from 840 million at the end of 2022. Smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 76 percent in 2022 to 93 percent in 2028.

Globally, 5G subscriptions are rising and forecasted to reach 1.5 billion by the end of 2023. Global mobile network data traffic continues to grow with the monthly global average usage per smartphone expected to exceed 20 GB by the end of 2023.

The report also reveals that 5G continues to drive innovation in mobile service packaging to offer bundles such as television, music streaming or cloud gaming platforms. About 58 percent of 5G service providers currently do this in various forms.

“Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in the country. The strong digital infrastructure being established in India will help the country bridge the digital divide, create jobs, drive entrepreneurship and boost the economy,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India.