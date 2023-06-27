HamberMenu
Five points to keep personal data safe in Android smartphones

People store vast amount of sensitive data like financial information, login passwords, text messages, photos, and videos. This information can be attractive targets for cybercriminals.

June 27, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
While smartphones are an indispensable part of our everyday lives, keeping personal data safe on these devices is of paramount importance.

While smartphones are an indispensable part of our everyday lives, keeping personal data safe on these devices is of paramount importance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS.

While smartphones are an indispensable part of our everyday lives, keeping personal data safe on these devices is of paramount importance.

People store vast amount of sensitive data like financial information, login passwords, text messages, photos, and videos. This information can be attractive targets for cybercriminals.

If you wish to fortify your smartphone against malicious attacks, it is important to implement preventive measures.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

1. App Source Verification:

Users must only download apps from trusted sources. If you are an Android user, the Google Play Store is trustworthy platform to download apps from as it undergoes regular security checks.

Avoid downloading apps and games from untrusted third-party websites or app stores, as they may be home to malware and malicious software designed to compromise your device’s security.

2. Device Locking:

While it may seem obvious, many users overlook the importance of locking their smartphones.

Setting a PIN code or password acts as a basic yet effective security measure. By locking your Android device when not in use, you create an additional barrier to restrict unauthorized access. In the unfortunate event of theft, this precaution can buy you time to block your credit cards, secure your bank accounts, and attempt to track your device.

3. Anti-Virus Software:

To fortify your smartphone’s security, consider installing trusted anti-virus software. These applications can identify and remove malware or bugs from your Android device.

Several prominent software vendors provide comprehensive protection against potential security threats.

4. Avoid Saving Passwords:

Although it may be tempting to save passwords for frequently used applications, this practice increases the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts.

To enhance smartphone security, disable the feature that allows apps to save passwords. By doing so, you reduce the likelihood of attackers gaining control over your sensitive information.

5. Regular System Updates:

Update your device regularly as companies launch various security patches from time to time. However, it is important to note that at times, brands release software updates containing bugs that can impact device performance. It is advisable to research and verify the reliability of an update before installing it.

Top News Today

