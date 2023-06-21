HamberMenu
Google releases new features to enhance online shopping 

Google has introduced two new features to aid people when they shop for clothes online. These include the Virtual Try-On and Guided Refinements features. For now, the features are only available in the US and the company may start rolling them out globally in the next few months. 

June 21, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google has introduced two new features to aid people when they shop for clothes online.

Google has introduced two new features to aid people when they shop for clothes online. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Google has introduced two new features to aid people when they shop for clothes online. These include the Virtual Try-On and Guided Refinements features. For now, the features are only available in the US and the company may start rolling them out globally in the next few months.

The new Virtual Try-On option makes use of generative AI to showcase clothes on a diverse range of real models. The feature simulates how clothes drape, fold, and stretch on different body types. This will allow users to understand how a pair of jeans or t-short will look on them before making a purchase.

US shoppers can virtually try on women’s tops from popular brands like Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M, and LOFT, by tapping on products labelled “Try On” on Google Search. Google also has plans to expand the virtual try-on feature to include men’s tops later this year.

Coming to the Guided Refinements feature, it assists users in searching for clothes online. The feature utilizes machine learning and advanced visual matching algorithms to allow users to fine-tune their search based on colour, style, and pattern.

Compared to physical stores, the Guided Refinements feature is said to provide increased number of options from various online retailers, granting users more choices and flexibility. For now, the feature is said to be available for tops and can be accessed within product listings.

These new features work in harmony with Google’s Shopping Graph, ensuring scalability to include more brands and items in the future.

As the features have not rolled out in India yet, we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

