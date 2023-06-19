Short video platform Moj gets Dolby Vision support

June 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Homegrown short video platform Moj has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to bring support for Dolby Vision to its platform. Now, creators will be able to utilize the technology to create and share videos on Moj with improved colours, sharper contrast, and greater detail.

Dolby Vision offers high dynamic range (HDR) video by making use of dynamic metadata that are used to adjust and optimize each frame of the HDR video that is being viewed on compatible services and devices.

The company believes that the implementation of this technology will allow creators to upload videos that evoke a profound sense of realism.

Users will be able to make use of compatible iOS and Android devices to capture videos in Dolby Vision and upload them on the MOJ app.

Commenting on the collaboration, Setal Patel, Director of Product, Moj, said, “With this partnership with Dolby Vision, a first in India, Moj enables creators to share richer stories and experiences, empowered by cutting-edge innovation and advanced technology. Viewers, in turn, enjoy a more immersive and enhanced viewing experience. Advertisers on Moj also have the opportunity now to showcase their products in a more impactful and realistic way to their target audience. Dolby Vision marks a significant stride forward for Moj and opens up a lot of possibilities for our users in the future”

Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) at Dolby Laboratories said, “At Dolby, our singular focus is to deliver immersive audio-visual experiences to our customers. We are thrilled to work with Moj to bring the Dolby Vision experience to the Moj platform. It is exciting to know creators and consumers of Moj will now be able to shoot videos that capture all of the details and textures with the incredible resolution and image quality of Dolby Vision”.