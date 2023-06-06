Here is how you can find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp 

June 06, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform used by millions of users around the world. The app allows us to easily connect with others.

The platform offers a host of privacy features to make users feel safe. One of the privacy features it offers is the block option. Users can block any number or saved contacts to prevent them from sending messages.

Once a user has been blocked, they won’t be able to view your status updates, online status and not even your profile picture.

In case you suspect someone has blocked you on WhatsApp and wish to confirm the same, worry not. You can make use of various tricks to decipher whether this is indeed the case or not.

Here is how you can confirm if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp.

Send a Message

Try sending a message to the contact that you suspect has blocked you. In case your message does not get a double tick, then your message is not delivered. If your message is not delivered even after a while, it is possible that you have been blocked.

Check their Last seen

In case you are not able to view the Online status or the Last Seen of the user, it is possible that the contact has blocked you. It is important to note that simply relying on this trick may not get you confirmation as WhatsApp allows users to hide their online status and Last Seen as part of its Privacy related features.

Try creating a WhatsApp group

You can also try to create a WhatsApp group with the contact you think has blocked you. If you have been blocked, then you won’t be able to add the user to the group.

Try calling the contact

If your calls are not going through, the contact may have blocked you.

If you wish to block someone on WhatsApp, you can go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked contacts > Add contact. Now, you can search for the contact you want to block and add it to your block list.

In case you want to block an unsaved contact, then open the chat window of the WhatsApp user> tap on three dots to view contact option > more > block > confirm.