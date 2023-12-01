HamberMenu
InterGlobe plans to cut down Delhi to Gurgaon commute time to just 7 minutes with electric air taxis

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has partnered with California-based Archer Aviation to introduce electric air taxis in India.

December 01, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has partnered with Archer Aviation to introduce electric air taxis in India.

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has partnered with Archer Aviation to introduce electric air taxis in India. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has partnered with California-based Archer Aviation to introduce electric air taxis in India.

The collaboration aims to reduce the travel time between Delhi’s Connaught Place and Gurugram in Haryana from the conventional 60-90 minutes to an astonishing 7 minutes.

The ambitious venture doesn’t stop at passenger transport. The partnership will also entail plans for diverse applications of electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services.

The collaboration also involves the financing of up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft for India operations. The Midnight aircraft, a four-passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), promises rapid and continuous flights with minimal charge time between trips.

Rahul Bhatia, InterGlobe’s Group managing director, expressed excitement about bringing an effective, futuristic, and sustainable transport solution to India. Archer’s chief commercial officer, Nikhil Goel, highlighted the immense opportunity in India for eVTOL aircraft utilization, given its status as home to over 1.4 billion people and cities grappling with severe congestion challenges.

While this venture is pioneering, it’s not the first of its kind in the country. FlyBlade India, offering helicopter services, previously announced an order for up to 200 eVTOLs from Embraer-backed Eve. Moreover, in March, it joined forces with Jaunt Air Mobility to launch an eVTOL service in India by 2027. As technological advancements reshape the future of transportation, the collaboration between InterGlobe and Archer signals a significant leap toward efficient, sustainable, and rapid urban air mobility in India.

