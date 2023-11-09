IndiGo parent signs agreement to bring electric air taxi to India by 2026

November 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The parent company of IndiGo, InterGlobe Enterprises, and American aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation have entered into an agreement to operate an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a proposed partnership to finance the purchase of up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft for the India operations.

The parties intend to work with select in-country business partners to operate Archer’s aircraft, finance and build vertiport infrastructure, and train pilots and other personnel needed for these operations.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is a piloted, four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed to fly up to 100 miles, but with approximately 12 minutes of charge time in between.