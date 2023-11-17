HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

App based cabs unavailable for Hyderabad airport rides

November 17, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | Photo Credit: File | Ramakrishna. G

Rides to and from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, using app-based cabs are currently unavailable. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RGIA Hyderabad on Thursday reported that “App-based cabs are unavailable due to disruption of services at the providers’ end. But that shouldn’t stop you from a seamless transit experience. Ensure your hassle-free and efficient commute from the airport.”

The airport authorities suggest considering alternatives such as radio taxis, car rentals, prepaid taxis, SHE cabs, and the Pushpak bus services to ensure a hassle-free commute to and from the airport.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.