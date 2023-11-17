App based cabs unavailable for Hyderabad airport rides

November 17, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rides to and from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, using app-based cabs are currently unavailable.

App-based cabs are unavailable due to disruption of services at the providers' end. But that shouldn't stop you from a seamless transit experience. Ensure your hassle-free and efficient commute from the airport.#HYDAirport#FlyHYD#Advisory#UPDATEpic.twitter.com/z5dI2AcbvW — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) November 16, 2023

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RGIA Hyderabad on Thursday reported that “App-based cabs are unavailable due to disruption of services at the providers’ end. But that shouldn’t stop you from a seamless transit experience. Ensure your hassle-free and efficient commute from the airport.”

The airport authorities suggest considering alternatives such as radio taxis, car rentals, prepaid taxis, SHE cabs, and the Pushpak bus services to ensure a hassle-free commute to and from the airport.