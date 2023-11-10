HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intel invests in generative AI startup Stability AI

The fresh injection of funds has been life-saving for the UK startup which has been going through turbulent times.

November 10, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Stability AI has received funding from Intel Corp..

FILE PHOTO: Stability AI has received funding from Intel Corp.. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Generative AI startup Stability AI has received funding from Intel Corp., a report by Bloomberg stated today. The fresh injection of funds has been life-saving for the UK startup which has been going through turbulent times.

The report stated that the company raised just under $50 million in the form of a convertible note in the deal, which closed in October.

A spokesperson released a statement saying that Stability AI had “received repeated interest over the last few months in fundraising from both major venture capital and strategic investors.” Company CEO Emad Mostaque tweeted on X on Tuesday saying, “We closed strategic funding ourselves last month (announcements soon).” Intel hasn’t commented on the deal yet.

ALSO READ
Tech companies try to popularise AI image generators with better protections

Last month, Intel announced it was building a large AI supercomputer using Xeon processors and 4,000 Gaudi2 AI hardware accelerators.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A Bloomberg report had earlier stated that investors at Coatue Management and Lightspeed Venture Partners have left the board of Stability AI after disagreements around where the company was headed. One person had shared that Coatue’s exit from the board was because of Intel’s investment in the startup.

On 27 October, another Bloomberg report said that the company’s general counsel, Adam Avrunin, and Ozden Onder, the chief people officer had departed that month.

Last October, the startup came under the limelight after the boom in generative AI. Known for its AI text-to-image generator, Stability AI had announced a $101 million seed round valuing it at $1 billion. But since then, the company’s high expenses and slowing revenue projections have become a cause of concern.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.