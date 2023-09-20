What will enable Intel to build a ‘fab’ in India? 

September 20, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - San Jose

For India to attract semiconductor fabrication and microprocessor packaging industries into the country, government subsidy is only the first step, according to Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer at Intel. Speaking at the Intel Innovation Summit in San Jose California on Tuesday, Mr. Schell said that for company like Intel, what is very attractive and important are local industries that consume the advanced semiconductor technologies that will be produced.

In response to a question from The Hindu, Mr. Schell said that for Intel, a key deciding factor for investing in a new location was having semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities in proximity, along with suppliers and consumers. He pointed to Intel’s investment in Europe, where the $32.8-billion ‘fab’ coming up in Magdeburg, Germany is only about 465 km from its planned $4.6-billion assembly and test plant in Wroclaw, Poland. While hinting that India did not currently have the requisite factors in place, Mr Schell said: “I think that over time India will be a very interesting location.”

Interacting with journalists at the summit later, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also said that India was now becoming “more significant” in Intel’s supply chain plans in Asia. Mr. Gelsinger spoke of how Intel was uniquely poised to build separate semiconductor supply chains in America, Europe and Asia, underscoring the ongoing global race to secure this vital resource.

The geopolitics of semiconductors came into the spotlight in the last few years as China ramped up its territorial claim over Taiwan, the chipmaker to the world. As a result, developed and developing economies across the globe are rushing to diversify their supply chain of this crucial component of the technology era. The few companies such as TSMC and Intel, who have the required expertise and scale in semiconductor fabrication, are being offered billions of dollars in subsidies by governments to set up shop in their countries. The U.S. passed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, 2022 that promises $52.7 billion in subsidies to local investments in semiconductor. Intel, which has several new fabrication and other semiconductor plants coming up at several locations in the U.S., will benefit from this Act. Similarly, the German government is subsidising up to one-third of the upcoming Intel plant.

In September 2022, India announced a $10-billion production-linked incentives package to subsidise about 40% of the capital expenditure of any semiconductor manufacturer investing in the country; a sum of Rs.3,000 crore was also allotted in Budget 2023-24 towards this.

In March 2023, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that while the government was in touch with companies like Intel and TSMC, India’s semiconductor programme will go on without them as well. “We are going to ground break a fab (very soon), we are going to create packaging units in India and by the end of 2023 financial year, I think there will be more than 50-55 design startups in India that are doing device designs,” he said in a live event on the X platform, formerly Twitter, reported The Hindu BusinessLine.

The biggest project in the pipeline under this PLI scheme is the Vedanta Semiconductor fabrication plant being planned in Gujarat. This $19.5-billion project suffered a set back in July when Taiwanese partner Foxconn pulled out of the joint venture. Vedanta has said that it is lining up other partners for the project.

(The writer attended the Intel Innovation Summit in San Jose California at the invitation of Intel.)