How to block ads in Chrome browser

Installing a simple extension can help you enjoy a largely ad-free experience on the Google Chrome browser

May 31, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google Chrome logo

File photo of the Google Chrome logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

If you are tired of distracting pop-ups, unskippable YouTube advertisements, and flashing banners on every available inch of the internet, installing a simple ad-blocking extension can give you a cleaner experience.

For users of the Google Chrome browser, there are several ad blocking extensions you can choose from. While a 100% ad-free experience is hard to guarantee, most intrusive ads will be swept away with the help of an extension and you can save yourself many precious seconds and minutes while browsing.

How to block ads on Google Chrome

1. Open the Google Chrome browser.

2. Go to the Chrome Web Store and find ‘AdBlock — best ad blocker’ - a free ad-blocking extension that is featured on the website.

How to block ads on Google Chrome

How to block ads on Google Chrome | Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google Chrome

3. Click on the ‘Add to Chrome’ button.

4. Wait for the installation to be completed.

How to block ads on Google Chrome

How to block ads on Google Chrome | Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google Chrome

5. Check on the status of the extension by clicking the puzzle piece icon near the search bar.

How to block ads on Google Chrome

How to block ads on Google Chrome | Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google Chrome

6. Enjoy a clutter-free and seamless browsing experience.

7. If you wish to see ads for a certain website (such as a content creator you want to support), pause AdBlock on that site or add them to the ‘whitelist.’

How to block ads on Google Chrome

How to block ads on Google Chrome | Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google Chrome

Bear in mind that some websites may stop you from viewing their content unless ad-blockers are turned off. You can deactivate the ad-blocker temporarily or ‘whitelist’ these sites to allow advertisements on them alone.

