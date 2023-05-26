HamberMenu
YouTube is removing Stories to focus on Shorts, long-form, and lives

May 26, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Starting from 26 June, users will no longer be able to create new YouTube Story. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is removing stories from the platform to focus its efforts on Shorts, long-form videos, and lives.

Starting from 26 June, users will no longer be able to create new YouTube Story, with the ones already live expiring 7 days after they were originally shared.

With the removal of Stories, YouTube is viewing Community posts and YouTube Shorts as the main alternatives, which can deliver “valuable audience connections and conversations”, the platform said in a blog post.

YouTube will announce new features for both Shorts and Community posts throughout the year. “we are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube”, the company said.

Stories were introduced in 2017 to users with over 10,000 subscribers under the name Reels. YouTube stories disappeared after a set amount of time and were a way for creators to post promotional updates for their channels.

YouTube is counting on Community posts to be the main alternative for creators to share updates, start conversations and promote content on the platform.

