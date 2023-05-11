HamberMenu
YouTube tests blocking videos on browsers with Ad blockers: Report

YouTube is working on a feature that will block videos for users unless they disable their ad blockers

May 11, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube is experimenting with a feature that blocks videos for users unless they disable their ad blockers. | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube is experimenting with a feature that blocks videos for users unless they disable their ad blockers on the website.

The video-sharing platform will display a pop-up warning for users that “ad blockers are not allowed”, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

“It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide,” the message adds.

ALSO READ
Alphabet-backed Anthropic outlines the moral values behind its AI bot

Users who receive the pop-up message must either disable their ad blocker extensions or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The experiment was confirmed by a YouTube spokesperson who said the company urges users to try YouTube Premium or allow ads on the platform, the report said.

While the extent of the experiment from YouTube is currently unknown, the move comes after YouTube’s Music and Premium services surpassed 80 million subscribers, as of November 2022, a report from Variety said.

Ads have been a part of the platform YouTube for a long time now. YouTube Premium’s monthly subscription is available for ₹129 in India.

technology (general) / internet / music / World

