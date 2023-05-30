Here is how you can recall a sent email on Gmail for Android

May 30, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Gmail is one of the most popular email services out there. Millions of users make use of the versatile platform to send emails and connect with others. At times, it is possible that we accidentally send an email that we later wish never happened.

Whether you are having second thoughts about having sent a rash email or just want to correct a grammatical error, it is possible to unsend an email via the Gmail app on Android.

You can make use of Gmail’s unsend feature on Android devices. It is important to note that you will have to quickly interact with the recall trigger to unsend an email. The Undo option usually disappears in close to 10 seconds after you hit send.

