Here is how you can recall a sent email on Gmail for Android

Whether you are having second thoughts about having sent a rash email or just want to correct a grammatical error, it is possible to unsend an email via the Gmail app on Android.

May 30, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
You can make use of Gmail’s unsend feature on Android devices

You can make use of Gmail’s unsend feature on Android devices | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Gmail is one of the most popular email services out there. Millions of users make use of the versatile platform to send emails and connect with others. At times, it is possible that we accidentally send an email that we later wish never happened.

Whether you are having second thoughts about having sent a rash email or just want to correct a grammatical error, it is possible to unsend an email via the Gmail app on Android.

You can make use of Gmail’s unsend feature on Android devices. It is important to note that you will have to quickly interact with the recall trigger to unsend an email. The Undo option usually disappears in close to 10 seconds after you hit send.

Here is how you can unsend Gmails on Android
1. Open the Gmail app on your device and compose the email that you wish to send.
2. Tap on the send icon.
3. You will get the confirmation that your email has been sent via a black bar on the bottom of the screen. You can now unsend the email by tapping on the Undo option on the right side of your screen.

