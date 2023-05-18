Google to bring generative AI to its ad service: report

May 18, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Google may automate advertising and customer services related to ad businesses with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), reported the CNBC outlet, citing internal documents.

The outlet reported that there were plans to use the recently introduced PaLM 2 model in order to help advertisers create their own media assets while also recommending videos that YouTube content creators could make.

Google’s AI-powered initiative could cover over 100 of its products while AI chatbots could help strategise advertising approaches, said CNBC.

Google is yet to officially confirm or deny the statements.

At the Google I/O conference earlier in the month, the Big Tech giant unveiled a series of AI developments, including its new PaLM 2 model. Google’s Bard chatbot currently runs on the PaLM 2 model, according to the company.

Google’s other language model, Gemini, is still under training.