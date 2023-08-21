How to change your Android smartphone settings to limit ads

August 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Android recently rolled out more privacy options for users to better control their ad settings and the information used by the system in order to show them advertisements.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox, accessed via the ad settings on a smartphone, allows users to customise ad topics, app-suggested ads, and ad measurement - or turn them off completely.

These settings are in place to collect information about the user and their likes based on their app usage. There is also an option to block certain ad topics.

The beta version of the Privacy Sandbox was launched in February this year. The rollout has not been fully completed but more users are getting nudges from their Android system to explore their ad privacy settings.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“To personalize your ad experience, Android notes your topics of interests based on the apps you use on your device. Once Android assigns you a topic, other apps may ask Android to share your topics to deliver a more personalized ad experience. You can also remove topics you don’t want to share with apps,” said Google’s Android Help page.