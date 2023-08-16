How to erase your digital breadcrumb trail so apps don’t threaten your privacy

August 16, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

In an internet landscape where almost every online shopping adventure or unhampered visit to a website requires users to create an account or download an app, we end up dropping ‘digital breadcrumbs’ or detailed information maps about our internet habits. This can leave us open to surveillance.

Even the apps that we never use capture data points about us. For instance, Meta’s newly released Threads app requires users to not only have an Instagram account to access it, but also demands permission to collect information as personal as your religious beliefs and sexual orientation.

While some loss of data is inevitable as a 21st century smartphone user, you can limit your exposure by ridding yourself of those apps and accounts that you don’t use. Though the process can be tiresome and repetitive as you go through years’ worth of old accounts and try to recover forgotten passwords, the rewards in terms of safety are well worth the pain.

Ways to reduce your digital shadow

Check your smartphone settings to find your unused apps - generally applications you have not opened in three months or more - and decide whether they are worth keeping.

Repeat the process to find such apps across your devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, and any office-provided equipment, if necessary.

If you are uninstalling or removing these apps, delete the accounts associated with them so that your data is erased before the apps are removed. Apps such as Instagram allow you to download your data before deleting them. A number of apps will offer deactivation as well as deletion options. Select the latter for the utmost security and privacy.

Check your social media accounts - Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), etc. - to see whether you used them to open accounts on other platforms. If yes, maintain separate login credentials for these accounts alone while de-linking or deleting the others.

Check your email ID(s) to find the services and accounts you have signed up for using these credentials. Digital newsletters and promotional offers in your inbox can also help refresh your memory and reveal more apps to cut away. Decide which accounts to keep and delete the others after removing your data.

If you have saved your passwords in the past, check your device’s password manager to locate more accounts and services you may have signed up for and then forgotten.

Pay special attention to apps, websites, platforms, or services where you have saved your credit card information for future transactions. Do not save your credit card data on websites where you do not expect to make frequent purchases. Delete your full browsing history from time to time as well, along with clearing cookies.

Conclusion

Once you have cleaned up your unused and unneeded apps, it’s time to put in place some quality control standards for the future. Ensure that you download only necessary apps which you plan to extensively use or apps which you feel will enrich your life.

Before downloading an app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, spend a few minutes reading the data safety information to learn what kind of personal information the app will get to access and whether this will be shared with third parties or not.

With these practices in place, you will be able to reduce the size of your digital shadow and better control how your personal data is handled by apps.