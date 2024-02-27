GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Microsoft to launch a new Xbox Series X variant: Report

Microsoft’s all-digital Xbox Series X variant, which could possibly be unveiled this summer, will offer buyers an improved heatsink at a lower price point.

February 27, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft is gearing up to launch a new white variant of its Xbox Series X.

Microsoft is gearing up to launch a new white variant of its Xbox Series X. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft is gearing up to launch a new white variant of its Xbox Series X, as per a report published by Exputer on Friday (February 23).

The all-digital model, which could possibly be unveiled this summer, will offer buyers an improved heatsink at a lower price point.

Unlike the speculated Xbox Series X Slim, this edition will not be a replacement but rather a digital-only alternative for those seeking Microsoft’s flagship console at a more affordable cost.

The anticipated launch is slated for June or July, though a delay is plausible, as per the report. The console is anticipated to feature an enhanced heatsink and an upgraded Nexus socket.

Despite the shift in colour, the specifications are expected to remain consistent with the original model, retaining the 1TB SSD storage and excluding other substantial modifications. This white edition would harmonise with the existing all-digital Xbox Series S.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

While a summer release seems unconventional in the gaming industry, Microsoft may strategically consider it a smaller announcement relative to its broader plans. The company has hinted at revealing new hardware details during the holiday season, emphasising its ongoing investment in the next-generation roadmap.

