  • Display: 11-inch 2.8K screen(2880 x 1800 pixels),16:10 aspect ratio, 144hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GRAM
  • Storage: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 UFS 3.1 storage
  • OS: Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 custom skin
  • Battery: 8840mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C USB3.2 Gen1.PU
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera(f/2.2 aperture, PDAF), 8MP selfie shooter