December 19, 2022 11:40 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

As employees worldwide head back to physical offices and conference rooms, convenience tops every list of requirements. Remote work highlighted the need for versatile tools that let users maximise their productivity at work while also helping them unwind with their favourite game or TV show at home. In short, devices too need to diversify and upskill.

We had the opportunity to review the Lenovo P12 Pro, which promises to do just that. Here’s what we learned about the tablet which retails at ₹69,999 on Lenovo’s website.

In the box

We received the carefully packed Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, the charging cable, headphone adapter, charger adapter, a card slot pick, documentation for the devices, and the stylus. Additionally, the company sent over a detachable 2-in-1 keyboard and a durable tablet sleeve that doubled as a work stand.

Design and Display

The Storm Gray Lenovo P12 Pro is sleek but definitely solid at a weight of 565 grams. With the keyboard and the adjustable sleeve, it became considerably heavier and couldn’t be used with a single hand. The tablet’s casing is a dull, generic grey.

Yet, as soon as we set up the tablet, we were awe-struck by the incredible 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. From video editing and gaming to workplace presentations and streaming shows, the viewing experience was magical. Colours were beautifully accurate; editing photographs was a mesmerising experience and we could easily retouch or edit the most delicate flaws with absolute precision.

The touchscreen is highly sensitive, which is both an advantage and a disadvantage. While responsiveness is a plus, we were often pulled out of videos we were watching or saw our apps shut down abruptly because an article of clothing happened to just brush against the base of the screen. We could not find a way to decrease the sensitivity or lock an app in place while it was running. Students and note-takers will find this a challenge.

The Lenovo Precision Pen 3 was a nice touch, but not much more than that. It was useful for clicking, swiping, toggling controls, taking quick notes, and making Google searches with one’s handwriting. However, the stylus’ limited handwriting processing features will keep away artists, doodlers, and scribblers. We did not find the pen’s embedded button useful. The stylus interface needs improvement, as the virtual list of options gets in the way of one’s writing. The handwriting-to-text feature will work best for those who have a naturally neat and spaced-out handwriting, and can write without their wrist hitting the bottom of the screen.

Otherwise, reading multimedia articles, novels, blogs, and Twitter/Reddit threads was a delight with the Lenovo P12 Pro. Had there been more pen control functions and better handwriting analysis, professionals in the content creation and marketing sectors would enjoy an impressive on-the-go editing tool.

The 120 Hz refresh rate greatly elevated the viewing experience and will be a hit with gamers. With up to 600 nits of brightness, the Lenovo P12 Pro was effective even in bright sunlight.

Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor lives up to its reputation - the Lenovo P12 Pro was breathtakingly quick and we experienced no lag at all. From playing videos at 1080p and editing photographs to making video calls and scrolling through social media, the tablet was able to multitask effortlessly without ever heating up. 8 GB of memory and up to 256 GB of storage is generous enough to cover most professional and personal use cases.

The OS is Android 11.

Camera and Audio

While tablets are generally not renowned for their cameras, there is a standard to meet and the Lenovo P12 Pro falls far below it. In spite of an 8 MP front camera, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP ultrawide-angle lens, the photo quality remains consistently poor. Images come out overdone, with natural textures such as skin and fabric being smoothed over completely to deliver a flat effect. Even inanimate objects looked coarse and underwhelming. Judge for yourself.

While the tablet camera’s macrophotography capabilities, image stabilisation, and zoom features are top tier, the processed end result is disappointing. The camera will do in a quick pinch but photography lovers are better off with even an entry level smartphone.

During virtual meetings we noted a significant improvement in video quality after we switched from the P12 Pro to a smartphone. The other caller also pointed out the difference. While not a dealbreaker for working professionals, it is far from ideal.

On the flip side, the Lenovo P12 Pro blows most premium laptops right out of the water with its formidable sound system. Making the most of the tablet’s four JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning, we lost many hours reliving the finer details of music videos and movie scenes we thought we knew by heart. With sounds so loud and multi-dimensional they felt visceral, it pained us to return the tablet and go back to browsing content on our other devices. The Lenovo P12 Pro makes everything you watch come to life and is a rich source of entertainment for TV lovers and gamers of all ages.

We wished the tablet had a headphone jack, in spite of the thoughtfully provided adaptor.

Battery

The Lenovo P12 Pro passes with flying colours as it comes with a 10,200mAh power-packed battery that supports hours of videos and web browsing. We were comfortable taking the device for a day out even when it was less than 50% charged. Lenovo claims the battery will support up to 14.6 hours of online video playback and up to 10.7 hours of web browsing. The Lenovo Precision Pen 3 also has a long battery life and charges rapidly when attached to the tablet.

The tablet’s abundant battery capacity will safely see professionals through a day packed with projects and back-to-back calls.

Keyboard and trackpad

The company-provided keyboard was an attractive shade of matte grey. We were pleased to note the keys and trackpad remained clean and stain-free in spite of extended use.

The keyboard had a moderate travel and was responsive to commands. The keys were solid, emitted a non-obtrusive clicking sound, and were pleasant to use. The trackpad was responsive, but we noticed a lag when trying to navigate YouTube videos. Using the stylus was far easier.

Verdict

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a strong contender in the mid-range tablet segment thanks to its irresistible display, larger-than-life sound system, and tough battery life. Yet, it is far from being a complete package due to its substandard camera and underdeveloped pen capabilities. Were it not for these flaws, the Lenovo P12 Pro could have easily risen to become a premium device.