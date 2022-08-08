Realme Pad X: A balanced tab 

With its 5G enabled Pad X, Realme has upped the bar for competition in the Indian market

Realme has finally launched its third tab in the Indian market after some delay. This new one supports 5G and has intensified competition in affordable tablets segment. Let’s look at all the details.

Design

The new Realme Pad X comes with a solid look with a matte look on its rear side which is a smudge-free surface. The new Relame Pad X comes with a thin body design and is light weight making it easy to operate and carry, without any stress on the hands. The new Pad X from Realme comes with two colour variants Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey. Talking about the placements of the buttons, when held vertically one can find the power button at the top, volume rockers on the right, and a SIM tray on the left side. One can also find four speaker outlets, two at the top and two at the bottom side, along with the Type-C port. When viewed horizontally one can find the selfie camera sensor is in the top center of the Pad. On the back of the pad lies the AI-enabled camera sensor in a rectangular frame.

Display

Realme Pad X comes with a 10.9-inch LCD screen with 2K resolution (2000x1200px) and 450 nits of brightness. The screen-to-body ratio of the Pad is 84.6%. Working on the screen is very comfortable as you can edit any documents and work on them with ease. The brightness level is also good and can use the pad comfortably even under bright daylight. The colour reproductivity is also on point with 16.7 million colours embedded in it. The colours reproduced were bright and punchy, and we enjoyed watching movies on the screen. The viewing experience is enhanced by the Dolby-enabled quad speakers. The display comes with a Reading Mode too which helps the readers to read a book comfortably as the blue lighting screen provides eye comfort and protection.

Camera

The new Realme Pad X comes with a single 13MP main camera. The camera is surely not for clicking very detailed images neither it has been designed for that purpose. The camera captures decent images with good details. The camera also serves the function of transcribing texts using the Text Scanner function. The camera sensor placed on the front side is an 8MP camera with a 105 degrees field of view.

The selfie sensor does a good job too as you can click some decent selfies and it is also good for taking video calls.

To ease the video calling experience the new Realme Pad X is equipped with a feature called Limelight which runs on machine learning algorithm that tracks the position and movement of one or more people in real-time through its wide-angle camera. The Limelight feature always keeps you in the center of the frame during video calls and meetings. We tested this feature and the results were quite impressive.

UI

The Realme Pad X ships with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and is the first Realme tablet to run this version of the software. The Realme Pad X is the first Realme tablet to support Multi-Screen Collaboration, which enables smartphone users to cast their phones’ screens to the Pad X for copying text and transferring files.

Processor

The new Realme Pad X ships with Snapdragon 695 5G processor and has two flagship A78 Cores that can clock up to 2.2GHz for performance. The processor in the budget range is one of the most powerful ones. The tasks performed were handled smoothly by the processor like video calling, reading, or playing games. The processor is not designed for heavy tasks and to be true it is not even designed for it. The unit which we got to review comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The RAM configuration assists the processor very well.

Battery

The new Realme Pad X ships with an 8,340mAh battery. The battery power makes it easy to operate easily throughout the day if you are indulging in average use but for heavy usage, you need to put the tab back for charging at least once. For charging, it has 33W Dart Charge which is not very fast but does a decent job.

Conclusion

The introduction of the new Realme Pad X has made the competition tough for other companies and has alerted them to come with upgrades. The tab comes with 5G support with 13 bands making sure that when 5G services will be rolled out in India you don’t have to switch the device making it worth investing for. The smart features also add more to the benefits which any user would prefer when they are looking for a balanced tab.