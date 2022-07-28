Review: OPPO Pad Air | A commendable beginning

Oppo launched its first tablet in the Indian market featuring a 10.3-inch IPS LCD display and Snapdragon 680 chipset

The gadget section in India is witnessing a major update lately as the market is witnessing the entry of Tablets/Pads challenging the autonomy of the established tablet brands like Apple and Samsung. Oppo launched its first tablet, OPPO Pad Air, in the Indian market featuring a 10.3-inch IPS LCD display and Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Design

Oppo Pad Air holds a very general look with a slim body design. We had our hands on the grey colour variant of the tab. The back of the tablet is made of plastic and has some patterns running in a straight line covering almost 30% of the rear side. The rear side also features a mono camera sensor. The rear side of the pad is not smudge-free as we noticed fingerprints every time we held it. The pad is light, making it easy to carry around and operate. The power button is placed at the top and the volume rockers are placed on the right side with a SIM tray, when held in a vertical position. In the reading view, one can spot the selfie camera at the centre of the tab. The Type-C port can be found on the bottom side of the tab. The Oppo Pad Air comes with four speaker outlets with two outlets positioned at the top and the other two on the bottom.

Display

Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD screen with a 1200x2000 pixels resolution. The pad comes with an 80.5% body ratio. The bezels are wide enough for the tab to be carried around without disturbing the display all the time. The display has the capability to reproduce 1 billion colours. The pad has 25 PPI density which makes the screen visible under bright light.

Processor

Oppo Pad Air comes with Android 12 and has ColorOS 12.1 which offers a clean user experience. The new Oppo Pad Air is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 which is a good processor for the budget range tabs. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The processor is more than enough to handle daily tasks like reading, watching movies, and playing normal games.

The new Oppo Pad Air features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support which offers a good experience while listening to music and watching movies. The pad misses out on a 3.5mm jack which the company needs to take into consideration, especially for the Indian market.

Camera

Oppo Pad Air comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The rear camera is good for performing normal tasks like scanning documents and capturing images of normal quality. The 5MP front camera is fine for video call purposes. The rear camera holds the capability to record video in 1080px720p at 30fps, while the front camera records at 1080p at 30fps.

Battery

Oppo Pad Air ships with 7,100mAh battery power and has an 18W charger. With average usage the battery lasts a whole day quite easily but with heavy usage it needs to be charged again. The charging speed is not that fast.

Verdict

Within the budget range the new Oppo Pad Air does quite a commendable job but it misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack and a fast charger. This could be a handy tool for students and people who love to read and consume content on a bigger yet personalised screen. The battery life is great but the 18W charger takes time to fill it up.

Meanwhile, Oppo Pad Air will have to battle with Realme and Lenovo tablets in the market.