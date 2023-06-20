June 20, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Just six months ago, we reviewed the ViewSonic X1000 projector, which was one of those devices that could transform a living room into a mini theatre. It took the home entertainment experience to new heights. At that point, the only important thing it lacked was a state-of-art app ecosystem that could rival a top-of-the-line smart TV. So, we looked forward to its successor to provide a superior viewing experience and a refined app interface. But what we found was a smaller-sized unit sans the elegance of its predecessor.

The X2000 was packaged in box that was at least a third smaller than the one that housed its predecessor. The product weighed three kilograms lesser than the X1000 at 6.8 kilograms. The X2000’s width is half of the X1000. So, this is definitely a smaller and sleeker device that won’t take a lot of space. The soundbar component looked like it was oddly fit into the projector. And unlike the X1000’s bar-style sound system, the X2000 had a cylindrical speaker unit.

Though the projector looks minimalistic, it lacked the elegance that the X1000 exuded. Like its predecessor, this one projects clear and stunning 4K UHD visuals. It has a better ultra-short throw ratio at 0.22, making it project a 100-inch footage from just 23 cm away. That is a full 15 cm closer to the wall compared to the X1000’s throw ratio.

The soundbar that came along with this projector was not as good as the one that was attached to the X1000, which not only provided a theatre-level output; it also complemented the frame perfectly with its metallic paint and dark-coloured mesh. The Harman Kardon soundbar fixed to the X2000 looked plain and normal, and it had a fabric finish. The 50W speaker unit did not feel as powerful as the 40W soundbar linked to the X1000.

Setting up the projector was easy. It comes with a power cord and a remote control that lights up to make it easy to switch options while watching in the dark. The dongle, that came along with the X1000, was missing in this unit. Not only the dongle, this unit did not even have a dedicated dongle slot. This is was a clear let down.

Once connected, the power button softly glows, and a gentle press on the button, turns the device on within a few seconds with a colourful ViewSonic logo hitting the wall. It takes less than 30 seconds to boot up, and display half a dozen options, including one to access files stored locally. This one has doubled the internal storage memory to 32 GB. The application interface was unchanged and looked the same as the one that came with the X1000.

The built-in app centre runs on Android that allows users to install APKs on it. And the Aptoide store enables a dozen other apps to be installed. But the interface was terrible. None of the streaming apps delivered quality output due to poor streaming bandwidth. So, just like last time, we connected the device to the laptop to project movies and other video footage.

4K-resolution footages were almost real-life like. And the high dynamic range (HDR) feature highlighted hidden details perfectly. When watching lowly lit scenes, the Dynamic Black feature unveiled several dark spots. Audio in the action sequences were not that great as the Harman Kardon soundbar was not as good as the one that was equipped in the X1000.

This projector is priced at ₹3,99,000, which is about ₹50,000 less than the X1000.

Verdict

The ViewSonic X2000 projector is an upgrade only for those seeking a smaller X1000. Otherwise, the predecessor is a better alternative as even the product’s lifespan, as measured by its light source, is more than the X2000’s. With an unchanged app ecosystem and a reduced lifespan, a buyer would be better off with an X1000 until ViewSonic comes up with an upgraded app ecosystem.

Specifications