ViewSonic launches LS921WU laser short throw projector in India

May 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

ViewSonic launched the LS921WU laser short throw projector on Friday at the What Hi-Fi 2023 event where the company will be displaying its latest technology and innovations.

The projector comes packed with 6,000 ANSI Lumens producing high levels of brightness suitable for large spaces with a lot of ambient light.

The projector comes with dual HDMI 2.0b / HDCP 2.2 ports, ensuring access to original 4K HDR/HLG quality content. This feature allows two different HDMI-enabled devices to connect simultaneously to the projector without the need for frequent cable swapping.

Switching between different sources, such as a laptop, Blu-ray player, gaming console, or streaming device, is therefore easy. The projector allows for an up-to-100” screen size.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The ViewSonic LS921WU projector is aimed at the home entertainment set-up. The lamp-free light source reduces the cost of ownership and the projector is claimed to have a longer lifespan, maintenance-free, mercury free, with no need for lamp replacements, making it eco-friendly.

ViewSonic also gave a first-hand experience of the M1 Pro, a portable projector that delivers 720p HD images in 360 degrees with a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source. In addition, the M1 Pro comes with Harman Kardon speakers.

The company also showcased its X2000L-4K and X100- 4K+ projectors, catering to home theatre enthusiasts. The X2000 comes with a 4K UHD resolution and integrated smart features with a 2000 ANSI Lumens brightness and a vast colour gamut.

The ViewSonic X100-4K+ offers a combination of brightness, versatility, and connectivity options with its 2900 LED Lumens.

The ViewSonic LS921WU laser short throw projector is priced at ₹4,50,000.