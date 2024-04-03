GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony PS5 Slim launched in India

April 03, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

April 03, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The PS5 Slim series features all the firepower of the PS5 and comes in a sleek design.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sony announced on Tuesday that it is finally launching its PlayStation 5 Slim series in India which was released globally in October 2023.

The new gaming console features all the firepower of the PS5 and comes in a sleek design with support for Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and more internal storage.

Measuring 96mm x 358mm x 216mm, the PS5 Slim series is 25% lighter than the vanilla PS5. Under the hood, the device comes with the x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, and packs 16GB of GDDR6 RAM along with 1TB of SSD storage.

Sony to launch new PS5 feature later this year

The PS5 Slim series is compatible with 4K 120Hz TVs and 8K TVs and also supports backwards compatibility. It also comes with Tempest 3D AudioTech and ray tracing support.

Sony has launched two variants as part of its PS5 Slim series. While the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition price starts at ₹44,990, the disc version will cost Rs 54,990. Interested users can get their hands on the gaming console via both offline and online stores starting April 5.

gaming and lottery / technology (general) / gadgets (general)

