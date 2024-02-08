Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones launched in India

February 08, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Sennheiser launched its latest ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones on Wednesday. The device comes with ANC support, touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2, and features Sennheiser’s signature sound profile.

The device is said to offer up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge and features touch-gesture controls for improved ease of use.

The Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation and ANC will allow users to listen to music without interruptions. The device also features a transparency mode feature, supports multiple codecs including aptX Adaptive, and packs a 37mm dynamic transducer.

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones come with support for fast charging and are said to offer five hours of listening time when charged for 10 minutes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The device can be controlled via an intuitive touch panel that responds to gesture controls, along with Sennhesier’s Smart Control App that can be used to explore the 5-band EQ, adjust audio-settings, and perform other functions.

The headphones also support “Multipoint connectivity” for seamlessly switching the active wireless connection from one Bluetooth device to another, without the need for re-pairing.

It also comes with support for wired audio playback via a 3.5mm audio jack. The ACCENTUM Plus folds flat and ships with a protective zip-storage case.

Priced at ₹15,990, the headphones will be available in the black and white colour variants starting February 14. Sennheiser has announced a special pre-booking offer for ACCENTUM Plus headphones that will allow customers to purchase the headphones at a special price of ₹14,990 between February 7 and February 13.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ACCENTUM series to India, representing a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences to our price-conscious listeners. The launch of the ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones reaffirms Sennheiser’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction,” said General Manager, Vijay Sharma, Sennheiser Consumer Business in India.