Sony launches a new affordable headphones with 50 hours playback

Sony launched the WH-CH520 affordable headphones with claimed battery life of 50 hours on single charge

April 11, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony launched the WH-CH520 with claimed battery life of 50 hours on single charge.

Sony launched the WH-CH520 with claimed battery life of 50 hours on single charge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expanding the affordable segment of headphones, Sony on Tuesday launched WH-CH520. The Sony WH-CH520 claims to last 50 hours on single charge.

The new Sony headphones features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for the sound upscaling.

The WH-CH520 headphones promises battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling. A 3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback, the company claims.

Sony WH-CH520 features a multipoint connection which allows to switch between two devices. It comes with button operation and can be controlled with your voice also. They also support Swift Pair and Fast pair.

The WH-CH520 users also get an option of equaliser via Sony Connect app.

The new Sony WH-CH520 will be sold for ₹4,490 across online and offline stores.

