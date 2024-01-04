GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony introduces Float Run headphones for runners

Sony Float Run headphones are IPX4 rated and come up with up to 10 hours playtime and uses Type-C port for charging

January 04, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony Float Run

Sony Float Run | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Thursday launched Float Run WI-OE610, a wireless sports headphones designed for runners, in India. The Float Run features a flexible neckband design but the speakers do not touch the ear canal.

As per Sony, the Float Run headphones weigh approximately 33 grams. They feature 16mm drivers for sound.

The Float Run headphones has an open-type design that eliminates echo and allows in ambient sound.

Sony Float Run headphones are IPX4 rated and come up with up to 10 hours playtime and uses Type-C port for charging. Users can control playback and access their smartphone’s voice assistant.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony Float Run is available at ₹10,990 across Sony retail stores and other e-commerce websites.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / accessories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.