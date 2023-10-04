HamberMenu
Sennheiser launches AMBEO Soundbar Mini in India

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar mini comes with an HDMI1 with supports a wide range of eARC-enabled TVs or monitors along with integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control App

October 04, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sennheiser launched the AMBEO Soundbar Mini in India.  

Sennheiser launched the AMBEO Soundbar Mini in India.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sennheiser launched the AMBEO Soundbar Mini, the latest addition to its spatial audio Soundbar family in India.

The soundbar comes with a 70 x 10 x 6.5 cm in size, with 250 Watts class D amplification powering four full-range drivers and dual four-inch subwoofers.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar mini comes with an HDMI1 with supports a wide range of eARC-enabled TVs or monitors along with integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control App.

Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar Review | Will impress audiophiles

Like its larger siblings, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini’s 3D sound is the result of a collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. And supports four integrated microphones that serve the dual purpose of functioning as the central component of the AMBEO room calibration, and facilitate Alexa3 voice assistant commands.

Consumers also have the option to utilize existing Google Assistant or Siri-enabled devices to cast audio to the Mini through Chromecast Built-In and Apple AirPlay.

The soundbar is powered by AMBEO OS operating system that supports one-touch calibration that scans the room, adjusting the surround virtualization to account for various room sizes, reflections, and textures, the company shared in a release.

“Our most compact Soundbar yet comes at the perfect time with both features and dimensions that are a joy to live with, in or out of the living room,” Vijay Sharma, General Manager, Sennheiser Consumer Business India said.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini will be available at a price of ₹74,990 on the brand web shop, e-commerce sites, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

