Realme brings Narzo N55 for budget buyers

April 12, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Realme on Wednesday launched the Narzo N55 smartphone under the budget category, featuring a 64MP main lens and a MediaTek processor.

The iPhone 14 Pro series ‘inspired’ mini capsule is also available on the N55, which is a first for any Realme Narzo series phone that caters to affordable buyers.

The mini capsule offers charging status, data usage, and step notifications. Battery status is displayed by default whereas data usage and step statistics require over the air (OTA) updates.

The Realme Narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch FHD+ punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

The Narzo N55 sports a 64MP main lens supported by a 2MP black-and-white sensor. It has an 8MP selfie lens.

Realme has used a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 33W charger inside the box of the Narzo N55.

The Chinese smartphone seller has chosen the MediaTek Helio G88 in the Narzo N55 and padded it with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone runs UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The Narzo N55 starts at ₹10,999 for the 4GB/64GB version whereas the 6GB/128GB version will sell for ₹12,999 on Amazon and the company’s website. The Narzo N55 is available in Prime Black and Blue shades.