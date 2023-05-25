HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan is now Realme’s new brand ambassador

The Bollywood superstar will be promoting Realme’s smartphone business

May 25, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan is now Realme’s new brand ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan is now Realme’s new brand ambassador | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador in India. The Bollywood superstar will be promoting Realme’s smartphone business as it prepares to launch the Realme 11 Pro 5G series.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the realme family as their brand ambassador and hope to inspire others to embrace challenges, take bold steps, and achieve greatness.”

ALSO READ
Realme 10 Pro 5G Review | A worthy successor

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We are extremely excited to have Shah Rukh Khan on board as the brand ambassador for the realme smartphone category. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users,” said, Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.