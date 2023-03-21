Realme launches budget segment smartphone C55 with mini capsule

March 21, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Realme on Tuesday launched the C55 budget segment smartphone with a mini capsule - an iPhone 14 Pro series inspired display cut out - in India.

The Chinese smartphone vendor had already unveiled the feature in the Indonesian market a couple of weeks ago.

The Realme C55 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display phone has the mini capsule that notifies users of the charging status, data usage, and step count.

The phone ships with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone gets an additional 8GB as virtual RAM as well. Realme has used UI 4.0 in the C55.

The Realme C55 uses a 5,000mAh battery on a 33W charger.

Realme has incorporated a 64MP main lens and a 2MP B&W lens. There is an 8MP selfie lens as well.

The Realme C55 will sell in Sunshower and Rainy Night colours, in three storage variants, on Flipkart, Realme’s website and offline stores starting on March 28.

The 4GB/64GB variant will retail at ₹10,999, the 6GB/64GB at ₹11,999, and the 8GB/128GB at ₹13,999.