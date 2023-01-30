HamberMenu
OnePlus 11R 5G to launch along with OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16 GB RAM, and 120Hz display.

January 30, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus announced it will launch the OnePlus 11R 5G along with OnePlus 11 5G on February 7.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, on Monday announced the launch of OnePlus 11R 5G along with OnePlus 11 5G on February 7. In total, OnePlus will launch four products during the Cloud 11 launch event next week in India. It includes OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and TV 65 Q2 Pro as well.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16 GB RAM, 120Hz display, 100W SUPERVOOC charger, and a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the charger takes only 25 minutes to charge OnePlus 11R completely.

“The OnePlus 11R 5G empowers every gamer with a refined fast and smooth experience, backed with the promise of powerful hardware and intuitive software,” said OnePlus.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the latest iteration of the ‘R’ Series”, said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, SVP and Chief of Product, OnePlus.

He further added, “The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price.”

