OnePlus announces flagship TV 65 Q2 Pro

The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to make its debut at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7

January 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus

File photo of Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus has announced the launch of its new flagship television, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, that is set to make its debut during the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro television is part of the company’s premium Q series, which was started in 2019. Other products in this series are the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro.

Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, said, “The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience.”

OnePlus will also be unveiling the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7.

The launch is set to take place in Delhi.

