Samsung Galaxy S23 is an upgrade for those who missed its predecessor

Samsung announced its Galaxy S23 series on February 1. With it came the question: Should users upgrade, and whether the latest gadget is better than its predecessor?

The three new phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, feature 120Hz refresh rate and are equipped with 12MP selfie lens. “These devices have seen a generational leap,” Mr. Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Head Product and Marketing at Samsung Mobile told The Hindu.

iQOO 11, and the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 11 series, will be powered by the same processor. But Mr. Babbar said the chipset is “custom made for Galaxy”.

He compared the new devices with Galaxy S22 series, and noted that there is 34% CPU improvement, 41% increase in GPU performance, and 49% higher output on the NPU front.

But still, Samsung has not improved the refresh rate of the Galaxy S23 series in 2023. All three new Galaxy S23 devices still get the 120Hz refresh rate while even the brands like iQOO (sub-brand of Vivo) has used a 144Hz display in iQOO 11. Asus ROG 6 comes with 165Hz refresh rate.

When queried about the refresh rate, Samsung spokesperson said, “Adaptive vision booster fulfils the needs of customers here.”

Design untouched

Samsung has also retained the same design in the new series, making it hard for people to differentiate it from the Galaxy S22 series.

“The design remains same, but makes sense for lot of users who did not upgrade last year on the Galaxy S22 series,” said Mr. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint.

There are two ways to see it. For the Galaxy S22 series users there isn’t much to go for, but for the new premium and flagship Android users, there’re elements of surprise.

“I don’t see many users there who are on the Galaxy S22 series and would switch to Galaxy S23,” said Mr. Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst at Techarc. “My sense is over 90% of sales for the Galaxy S23 series will come from users who will upgrade their smartphones after 2-3 years of gap and retain this product for next 3-5 years.”

Samsung has been quite vocal and aggressive about the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 series. The South Korean company has moved up to a 200MP lens for the first time in its history of evolution as a smartphone brand. Its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shipped with 108MP lens last year.

“This is the best camera phone coming from Samsung camp,” Mr. Tarun noted.

Mr. Babbar further highlighted the lens aspect, stating it comes with “adaptive pixel” and “autofocus” feature, making it “shoot 8k videos at 30fps”. Astrophotography and 2x wider OIS will further enhance the camera experience, he added.

A new trend

200MP lens are starting to become a trend in 2023. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ was the first to bring it this year to India.

“Samsung has been able to pack significant leaps in the camera capabilities, addressing major consumer pain-points with existing smartphone cameras,” said Mr. Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

“The astrophoto and astro hyper-lapse, in particular, bring powerful capabilities onto a smartphone for the first time.”

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ come with the same rear camera used in Galaxy S22 and S22+. The company has also reduced the resolution of S23 Ultra’s selfie lens to 12MP from 40MP last year. The same lens is being used in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ front as well.

“The front has been redefined with dual pixel technology, super HDR, and faster auto focus,” claims Mr. Babbar.

Battery retained

The battery part remains quite similar to the last generation. The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh battery which is same to what S22 Ultra got in 2022. The Galaxy S23 now has a 3,900mAh cell, up from 3,700mAh in S22 whereas the S23+ features a 4,700mAh battery compared to a 4,500mAh pack in the S22+.

Samsung says that customers get 22% better battery performance in the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series still doesn’t support chargers beyond 45W, which is quite disappointing in the fast charger’s era.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series starts at around ₹75,000 in the 8GB/128GB format which is quite an unusual package.

“During the first 24 hours of pre-book, we received over 1,40,000 bookings for the Galaxy S23 series that translates into ₹1,400 crore of business,” Mr. Babbar said

“I think this series has been able to create some aspirational value within the Android ecosystem, which has been missing since,” Mr. Faisal said in agreement.

Samsung seems to get lot of things right on the new series. Enough for Samsung to hit record numbers with the S23, Mr. Pathak said.

While most OEMs are concerned about the macroeconomics trends affecting sales, Mr. Prabhu believes that the premium segment in India continues to be immune to macro-economic conditions, with consumers seeking to upgrade or switch.

“The new S23 series offers an exciting upgrade for consumers, mainly driven by the imaging capabilities, AI and hardware innovations including the custom Snapdragon chipset,” he said.