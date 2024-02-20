February 20, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Nothing Phone 2a is going to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The London-based tech startup will launch the Phone 2a on March 5 in India.

Nothing said that the Phone 2a is the successor of Phone 1 launched in July 2022 and will be made in India.

“Built on TSMC’s latest second-generation 4nm process technology, Nothing Phone 2a’s processor effortlessly powers through any task with unparalleled power efficiency and blazing speed,” said Nothing in a press release.

As per Nothing, the 8-core chip, clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with up to an expansive 20GB RAM thanks to the new RAM Booster technology. This results in 18% jump in performance than Phone 1 and 16% more efficient in terms of battery consumption.

Additionally, Nothing has introduced Smart Clean technology in Phone 2a to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments, the company claims.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature the same transparent back design we have seen across Phone 1, Phone 2 and its TWS earbuds.

Additionally, the Phone 2a is more likely to operate on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 out of the box and with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In camera, Phone 2a might use a 50MP primary lens at rear and a 32MP camera for selfies. The battery capacity is expected to be around 5,000mAh.

Likely to land in mid-segment, the Nothing Phone 2a have to compete with OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi’s Redmi and Vivo in the segment.