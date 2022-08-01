Nothing Phone 1: A wholesome package  

The Nothing Phone 1, priced strategically in the initial premium segment, offers a wholesome package for users

The first child is always special and gets special attention from the parents. This is quite true with Nothing’s first smartphone, Phone 1, launched last month in global markets including India. Priced strategically in the initial premium segment, the Nothing Phone 1 brings an unusual change. We got the Phone 1 for review, just for 10 days surprisingly, and have summarised that for you.

Design

Nothing Phone 1 is all about design. A design that is quirky and thus becoming an attractant as well. Certainly, the Phone 1 bare-back design breaks the monotony in this segment or perhaps all. The Glyph Interface adds a glam quotient to the Phone 1, though it does attract some unwarranted glaze.

Phone 1 has a huge form factor, it feels big in your hands. The 6.55-inch screen though is a normal standard in the industry yet I found it expansive. The front has a neat punch hole design while the back has all the lit features; the Glyph interface, iPhone 12-resembling camera module, and the bare-back transparent design. The Glyph Interface works as fill light for the night or the low light images. The Glyph lighting has other functionalities as well. It can notify calls, messages, and texts. There’s a separate LED flashlight as well for use in the dark. The SIM tray is at the bottom along with the Type-C port. The on/off switch lies on the right panel while the left holds the volume key.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 1 focuses extensively on design and that makes it stand out among the crowd of monotonous-looking phones yet it draws comparison to some phones already available in the market.

Display

The Phone’s 1 display is amazing. The OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, at this price point, is a brilliant combination. The 6.55-inch display has a wide colour range and accuracy. It also comes in very handy while clicking images. The display maintains punch and natural feel. The OTT content gets further boost with the display configuration.

Overall, the Nothing’s Phone 1 display is bang on target but if you see social media posts there are complaints about a green tint on it but I cannot corroborate it because the phone was with us just for 10 days and in that period I did not find any issue with the display.

Performance

Nothing has packed the Phone 1 with Snapdragon 778G+ that offers a smooth overall experience. In these 10 days with the phone, it got two OS updates. The Nothing OS based on Android 12 gets you a clutter-free experience. The Phone 1 UI takes you back to the HTC or the Pixel phones with its minimalistic feel. The icons were bold and prominent, not like some of the confusing ones found nowadays. There are just two pre-loaded apps to it and that’s it.

The chipset is agile on all fronts whether it’s gaming, flipping through the apps or while opening them. The 8GB RAM is sufficient for your all routine tasks and gaming. I do not feel that the 10 days tight schedule gave a proper feedback to the phone’s performance but the essence of it feels fresh.

Camera

I have already written an elaborate piece on the camera experience of the Nothing Phone 1. In a nutshell, the Phone 1 has a better camera performance in this segment, especially with its rear lenses. The same Sony IMX766 in a 50MP format does remarkably good in the Phone 1 compared to OnePlus Nord 2T. The 50MP wide-angle sensor hold scenes and colour nicely.

Battery

The Phone 1 uses a 4,500mAh battery but comes without a power adaptor inside the box. The Type-C port makes it convenient to pair with spare chargers at our homes. The battery lasts long in Phone 1 thanks to the nimble processor and bloat-free OS. The phone does support wireless charging which is an added advantage if you have a wireless charger.

Conclusion

Nothing Phone 1 makes a good wholesome package in its segment. It has got the oomph factor like Glyph interface and bare-back transparent design that are flaunt-worthy and useful as well. The super smooth display adds charm while the camera experience has been impressive. The OS and processor complement the phone’s needs and claims. The battery drains less and goes with it for a day with ease.

Despite all these aspects there are unverified claims about Phone 1 build quality, OS and display. The ten days were too short a period to examine any phone thoroughly.

Overall, the Phone 1 is the first child of Nothing and it is special. The packaging of the phone makes it hard to ignore it in the initial premium segment.