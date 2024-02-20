OnePlus 12R Review | Punches above its weight

February 20, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

OnePlus is staying focused on its premium segment buyers. The Chinese handset maker launched OnePlus 12R along with the launch of the company’s flagship variant, the OnePlus 12. The phone brings a touch of flagship and power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This one also gets some good upgrades - - better than its predecessor, OnePlus 11R.

Design

Being a sibling of the high-end variant, the new 12R carries the same look sans the pattern on the rear. It holds a plain look and carries the same camera module but without the Hasselblad branding. Having a glossy glass finish makes, the rear side needs constant wiping. The phone is available in two colour options - Cool Blue and Iron Grey. We reviewed the former.

The new 12R feels solid in the hand. The curved display and back panel ensure comfortable ergonomics despite its big screen size. The Alert slider has now been shifted to the left side, with the power button and volume rocker located on the right spine. The button placement feels natural and allows for easy one-handed use. The 12R also gets an official IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, so it can survive the occasional splashes or spills.

Display

OnePlus 12R sports a large 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with slim bezels all around. It comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours and HDR10+ support. It has a 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The 12R’s display is spectacular. It gets sufficient brightness for easy outdoor visibility with colours that pop up nicely. The high refresh rate coupled with excellent touch response makes everything feel snappy and smooth, whether you’re scrolling web pages or gaming. We liked the new Aquatouch feature that increases touch sensitivity when the screen is wet. The panel is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

Software

On the software side, the OnePlus 12R ships with the latest Android 14 update topped with OxygenOS custom skin. As always, OxygenOS strives to offer a clean stock-Android-like experience while adding a ton of customization options and unique features. OnePlus promises 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Some notable add-ons over stock Android include App Sidebar for easy app multitasking, advanced theming options, Reading mode, new connected devices feature, improved privacy tools, and lots more. Fans of stock Android will still feel right at home while power users get all the extra goodies they desire.

Performance

This is where the OnePlus 12R truly shines. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is technically last year’s flagship platform. But don’t let that fool you. The SD8G2 still outperforms most other mid-range chips currently available.

Our 12R review unit came with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Apart from the fast chipset, OnePlus has done an excellent job with software optimization as well. As a result, everything feels incredibly snappy and responsive on the 12R no matter what you throw at it. We tried games like Call of Duty and Pokemon Go on maxed-out settings and the 12R handled them without breaking a sweat. It barely got warm even after lengthy gaming sessions thanks to the advanced vapor cooling system. App launches and multitasking were lightning quick too courtesy of that fast UFS 3.1 flash storage.

If raw benchmark numbers interest you, the 12R scored an impressive 1,563 points for its single-core and 5,151 for its multi-core score. At its price point, the OnePlus 12R offers unmatched performance.

Camera

The cameras are where OnePlus had to cut some corners to keep costs down on the 12R. You get a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP f/1.8 main shooter. This is the same excellent Sony IMX890 sensor as the OnePlus 11 from last year. Images from the primary camera turn out nice and sharp in daylight with vivid colors and plenty of detail. However, low-light photos show more noise with finer textures getting smoothened out. Night mode helps to an extent by brightening up the scene but quality remains a step below flagship phones.

The 2MP macro shooter feels mostly pointless and the lack of a telephoto lens for optical zoom is an unfortunate omission. On the plus side, you get capable video recording up to 4K 60fps across all three rear cameras.

The selfie camera captures good 16MP stills with natural skin tones. Edge detection in portraits is spot on though, despite no depth sensor present. Overall, the 12R cameras are decent for casual shooting but simply can’t match super premium smartphones.

Battery

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that comfortably lasts over a day of heavy usage. Charging speeds are blazing fast too thanks to 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging. The large battery gets topped up from flat to 100% in under 35 minutes which is great.

Verdict

The OnePlus 12R is an excellent premium range smartphone that punches way above its weight. For a starting price of ₹39,999, you are getting a device with the performance of last year’s flagship phones, a superb AMOLED display and excellent battery life with fast charging speeds.

Of course, there are some limitations like average low-light cameras and no telephoto lens. But the 12R nails the fundamentals. Unless you absolutely need the best smartphone cameras in every scenario, the OnePlus 12R is an easy phone to recommend for the majority of buyers looking for unmatched value.