May 03, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

With the latest Jabra Elite 4, the company marks its maiden entry into the budget range of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. This strategic move from the Danish brand is a potential steal for buyers, given its long association with top-notch sound performance. The new Jabra Elite 4 is priced at Rs 9,999, giving other earbuds within the same price range a tough run for their money.

Design

Jabra keeps it simple and does not deviate a lot from its basic design; something it maintains with the new Jabra Elite 4. as the case and earbuds resemble other previously launched Jabra earbuds. The plastic case is very simple, with the company logo in front and a type-C port at the back for charging.

As entry-level earbuds, the new Jabra Elite 4, made of plastic, miss out on wingtips and the shake grip coating usually found on high-end earbuds. However, there are ear tips of different sizes for optimum fit, and the earbuds fit well, not falling out while running or at the gym.

The earbuds come certified with an IP57 rating, which is something we liked. It allows stress-free usage, whether sweating it out in the gym or walking in drizzling rain.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Connectivity

The Jabra Elite 4 is designed to work with Bluetooth 5.2 and is equipped with the AptX and SBC codecs. However, the earbuds don’t support AAC, which is a drawback for iPhone users as it can result in subpar audio quality. On the other hand, Android users benefit from AptX support, which allows for better audio streaming quality, but not high-resolution audio. For Android devices with version 6.0 or later, Google Fast Pair offers seamless and hassle-free pairing.

For better connectivity and options, as we suggest in every review, it is advisable to download the brand’s designated app, here, the Sound+ app.

The app offers numerous valuable features and customization choices. It lets you switch effortlessly between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough (also known as transparency) listening modes, tailor a personalized equalizer, and monitor battery life. In further settings, you can adjust the degree of noise reduction on the ANC mode or the level of noise amplified on the HearThrough mode. Additionally, you can regulate sidetone voice volume during phone calls and use the Find My Jabra feature to detect the last location where your earbuds were linked with your device.

Controls

Just like other Jabra earbuds, the Elite 4 earbuds are designed with physical buttons on each earpiece to give you complete control over its functionality. With just a single press on the left earbud, you can switch between the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and HearThrough (ambient) modes or answer calls. On the right, a single tap to the earpiece manages playback seamlessly.

With a double press to the left earpiece, you can conveniently activate your voice assistant or use the Spotify Tap feature (exclusive to Android devices) to play recommended songs on Spotify. You can end calls with this function too.

Meanwhile, the right earpiece’s double-press function takes you to the next track, and a triple-tap gets you back to the previous one. And simply hold down the left or right earbud to respectively lower or raise the volume.

Sound

With the Jabra Elite 4 Active, you can enjoy your music with exceptional clarity and accuracy. The earbuds faithfully reproduce a wide range of musical styles, delivering a sound experience that easily rivals other earbuds in the same price range. Even if you’re not an extremely discerning audiophile, you’ll undoubtedly appreciate the impressive sound profile these headphones offer for their price.

Moreover, the Jabra Sound+ app adds another layer of convenience and versatility. The app allows you to fine-tune the sound profile according to your personal preferences and various listening scenarios, whether by adjusting the equalizer settings or customizing sound for specific genres or environments. Enabling ANC takes the sound experience to a new level for its range, making them a top pick for the segment.

ANC

For budget-range earbuds, the noise-cancellation is quite impressive. The earbuds fit snugly in the ear canal and offer a decent amount of passive noise isolation. Enabling ANC further reduces external noise across the audio spectrum. Simply put, these earbuds effectively reduce unwanted noise, and even without ANC, still offer decent noise isolation.

Additionally, they come equipped with the impressive HearThrough mode, designed to enhance your awareness of the environment by channelling external sounds into your ears. The level of ambient noise can be easily adjusted through the app. You can also choose whether enabling this mode will automatically pause music playback. This particular functionality is a great advantage during outdoor activities, while the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature excels in providing a serene commuting experience.

Microphone

The microphone performance is acceptable, although not outstanding. It is tolerable while making phone calls in quiet surroundings, but it is not ideal for hands-free calls in noisy environments. However, considering the affordable price, we would say the call quality is in the average range.

Battery

During our review period, the longevity of the battery power stood around 7 hours with active noise cancellation enabled. This surpasses the average performance of most true wireless earbuds, particularly at this price point. The accompanying charging case offers an additional three charges, thereby providing a total playback time of up to 28 hours. The earbuds feature fast charging capabilities as well, allowing for 60 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging inside the case.

Verdict

The new Jabra Elite 4 is worth making an investment as it offers true value for money. With effective noise isolation, respectable noise cancellation, and enjoyable frequency response, these earbuds guarantee a delightful music experience in any setting.