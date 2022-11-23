Jabra enhances its professional lineup with Evolve2 TWS earbuds

November 23, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Jabra on Tuesday launched a new professional range of TWS earbuds Evolve2 for hybrid work style. The in-ear earbuds comes with certified virtual meeting apps including Microsoft Teams and Zoom support.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Danish audio brand also unveiled hosts of other hybrid working solutions such as PanaCast 50, PanaCast 20, Evolve2 85, Evolve2 75, Speak 750.

The Evolve2 Buds come with an adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which can be personalised. The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone with PeakStop, for enhanced hearing protection and the optimal seal for good ANC experience.

Evolve2 buds claims high-quality conversations with Jabra MultiSensor Voice. It uses a combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and algorithms to block out the surrounding noise so the user can be heard clearly.

The Evolve2 has the range up to 20 meters, claims 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours including the charging case. It can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The Evolve2 buds will retail at ₹39,122 by the end of November 22.

“Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go,” said Peter Jayaseelan, VP & MD, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra.