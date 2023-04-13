HamberMenu
Jabra introduces new wireless earbuds under ₹10,000 featuring active noise cancellation

The Jabra Elite 4 progresses from the previously launched Elite 3, and claims over five hours of playtime while offering an additional 22 hours with active noise cancellation from the case

April 13, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jabra launches new TWS under 10k featuring ANC

Jabra launches new TWS under 10k featuring ANC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Danish audio major, Jabra, on Thursday launched a new TWS earbuds, Elite 4, featuring Bluetooth multipoint connection and ANC.

The new Jabra Elite fits into the sub-10k price bracket in India. It comes with 6mm drivers and a 4-microphone system for calling.

The Elite 4 progresses from the previously launched Elite 3. The new TWS earbuds claims over five hours of playtime while offering an additional 22 hours with ANC from the case. The battery life stretches up to 28 hours without ANC, it says.

The Jabra Elite 4 is also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, Jabra has used Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair in Elite 4.

It also has the ‘go solo’ feature that helps listeners use either earbud for music or taking calls while the other earbud charges.

Compatible with Android and iOS, the Elite 4 Fast Pair works with Android 6.0 or higher, while Swift Pair works with Windows 10 or higher.

The new Jabra Elite 4 has been priced at ₹9,999 and is available in Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige colours. It will sell across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and other retail channels as well.

