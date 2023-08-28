HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk’s X announces job hiring feature for verified organisations

X shared a mock-up of a phone screen showing how verified organisations could hunt for new job applicants and advertise positions through the social media platform

August 28, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
X Hiring is in beta and exclusively for gold verified organisations [File]

X Hiring is in beta and exclusively for gold verified organisations [File] | Photo Credit: AP

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced a job hiring feature for organisational accounts which pay for gold tick verification on the platform.

X Hiring is currently in beta and the official account shared that verified organisations could post “critical roles” through the feature to “organically reach millions of relevant candidates.”

ALSO READ
Tweet compiler TweetDeck becomes paid service X Pro

A mock-up of the app’s screen showed a company advertising for positions, along with job locations and a salary range. While the new feature was seen as a rival to the job-hunting platform LinkedIn, X’s hiring feature caters only to verified organisations; those which pay $1,000 per month for their subscription in the U.S. Meanwhile, LinkedIn has a paid tier with more user privileges, but its base layer is free for registered users.

X owner Elon Musk is looking to bring more capabilities to the platform until it reaches the status of an “everything app” which can support payments, news, video content, and more.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

News outlet Semafor reported earlier this month that X had plans to build a trading hub inside the app. However, Musk has denied these claims and said that no work was taking place in this area to the best of his knowledge.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.