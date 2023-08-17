HamberMenu
Tweet compiler TweetDeck becomes paid service X Pro

The tweet compiler and organiser TweetDeck has become a monetised platform under Elon Musk’s X

August 17, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tweet organiser platform TweetDeck has become a paid service and is rebranded as X Pro [File]

Tweet organiser platform TweetDeck has become a paid service and is rebranded as X Pro [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The tweet organiser platform, known as TweetDeck, has become a paid service and is rebranded as X Pro, per the tool’s web page. TweetDeck helped users sort through tweets by letting them spread posts across multiple feeds to better control the flow of media and find essential content. TweetDeck was acquired by Twitter in 2011.

Users now see a page for X Premium (formerly the Twitter Blue subscription service) when trying to log into TweetDeck. As of Wednesday, however, there was an option to access a “Legacy X Pro”, which took users back to the TweetDeck page.

X grabs users’ handles, changes ad post format

While Musk has stepped down as CEO and appointed Linda Yaccarino to lead the platform, he continues to post about upcoming changes and developments on X.

On Thursday, Musk said that X was working on “immersive video” and that a swipe-up feature was in place for viewers. He said once the feature was “excellent,” it would become part of the main user interface.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk has pushed for creators to post more native content on X and make use of its subscriptions feature and ad revenue sharing plan.

