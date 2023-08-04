HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk’s X social media looking to build a trading hub inside app: Report

X, formerly known as Twitter, is seeking a financial data giant to build a trading hub inside the app

August 04, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Reuters
Musk last month rebranded the social media site [File]

Musk last month rebranded the social media site [File] | Photo Credit: AP

X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, is seeking a financial data giant to build a trading hub inside the app, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter and plan requests.

The request plans were sent to big providers in recent weeks asking for proposals for financial content, real-time stock data and other features, the report said.

ALSO READ
Musk's X challenges India court ruling on content blocking orders

It asked interested bidders to say how much money they will commit to the project, but it was not clear which firms, if any, submitted proposals, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a post on the X platform, its owner Elon Musk said he was not aware of any work being done in this area.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Last year, Musk said he bought Twitter as an "accelerant to creating X", which he described as an "everything app" and likened it to China's super-app WeChat.

Musk last month rebranded the social media site and changed Twitter's widely recognised blue bird to "X".

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.