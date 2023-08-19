HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk wants to remove the block feature on X

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk insisted that the block feature on the social media platform would be removed, though app developer policies say otherwise

August 19, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
There are internet extensions available which let users block blue tick accounts altogether [File]

There are internet extensions available which let users block blue tick accounts altogether [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

X social media platform owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the ability to block other users will be removed except in direct messages, adding that the feature did not make sense.

However, his post was soon attached to a Community Notes banner which provided additional context and claimed that taking away the ability to block abusive users on a platform would violate Google Play Store and Apple policies for app developers. However, this note was later removed.

A less powerful alternative to blocking users on X (formerly Twitter) is muting other accounts. However, muted accounts can still participate in the original poster’s discussions and troll the user’s other followers.

ALSO READ
How hate speech and conspiracies are thriving on Elon Musk’s Twitter

When the blue verification tick on Twitter became a buyable perk, several internet extensions gave users the ability to mass-block all accounts with blue ticks.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk did not provide a timeline for the removal of the blocking feature.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that a minimum of two brands were stopping ads on X after learning that their media had been posted alongside an account glorifying Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

Affected brands whose ads were published on the account with hate speech included Adobe, Gilead Sciences, the University of Maryland’s football team, New York University Langone Hospital, and NCTA (The Internet and Television Association), as per the outlet.

Gilead and the NCTA said they had taken action to stop ad spending on X.

The social media platform said it investigated the matter and downplayed the impact on the brands.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) research organisation which studies hate speech on social media said this month it had been sued by Musk because of its research on hate and disinformation on X.

X’s advertising revenue is down by around half, with X CEO Linda Yaccarino trying to rebuild relationships with notable brands even as owner Musk said he would express his thoughts on the platform - regardless of advertising dollars.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.