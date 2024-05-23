GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Canva expands workplace and productivity tools as it focuses on organisations

As the multimedia editing company Canva enters its second decade, it announced a range of new or revamped offerings for workplace users and organisations

Published - May 23, 2024 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The latest updates were shared during the company’s Canva Create event in Los Angeles this week [File]

The latest updates were shared during the company’s Canva Create event in Los Angeles this week [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The multimedia editing company Canva has announced a range of new and improved offerings catering to workplace users and large organisations, as it enters its second decade.

The company announced its subscription-based Canva Enterprise, which aims to provide large organisations with the tools they need in order to coordinate projects, maintain security, consolidate apps and production tools, and access greater storage privileges.

The latest updates were shared during the company’s Canva Create event in Los Angeles this week.

Canva further announced more resources such as work kits and templates for specific teams, such as a company’s marketing, HR, sales, and creative departments.

Is Canva’s generative AI-powered Magic Studio worth the price?

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Best known for helping users create colourful infographics or engaging wedding invites, Canva’s workplace suite will make it possible for companies to rapidly create quarterly earnings reports by linking Canva’s presentation tools to data from platforms such as Salesforce, or even turning company decks and media into ‘Canva Courses’ for new employees.

Canva also said it was enhancing its generative AI-powered Magic Studio, which was used 5 billion times since launching in October 2023, as well as developing the Affinity platform it acquired.

“We are excited to introduce a revamped Canva experience and a suite of new products to empower every organisation to design. As demand for visual content soars, navigating organizational complexity is more challenging than ever. We democratized the design ecosystem in our first decade and now look forward to unifying the fragmented ecosystems of design, AI, and workflow tools for every organization in our second decade,” said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva.

Canva has over 180 million monthly active users and recorded more than $2.3 billion in annualised revenue.

