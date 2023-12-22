How to resize your photos and art using Canva

December 22, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

You might have captured the perfect photo for your latest Instagram post (1080 pixel width) or maybe a quick selfie you hope to turn into a passport photo (2 inches x 2 inches). But when uploading your image online, it is rejected for not meeting the site’s minimum or maximum size dimensions. How can you resize your image without cropping it or stretching it excessively?

The graphic design and multimedia editing platform Canva offers a plethora of features to help you edit your images and achieve the outcome you had in mind. What’s more, Canva’s clean user interface is perfectly suited to those who do not wish to deal with the overly technical features of a program such as Adobe Photoshop. Most functions on Canva are achieved through intuitive drag-and-drop motions onscreen, so it is child-friendly as well. A basic Canva account can be quickly set up for free, and allows you to access a wide range of image editing features at no cost.

Canva can help you enlarge your image, shrink it, or even place it against an aesthetic background so that the original proportions can be preserved while meeting website size requirements. If you sign up for the paid Canva Pro plan, you can access the platform’s generative AI-powered features which will resize your image for a variety of digital platforms or social media needs, as well as expand the borders of the image so you do not have to stretch it too much.

Canva can be used via a web browser, a desktop client, or on a smartphone so that rapid on-the-go edits are possible wherever you have internet access. As soon as you are done editing, download your image in the desired format and never let a website’s image dimension limits stop you again.

