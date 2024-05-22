Adobe announces new AI-powered Express for Enterprise suite, remove feature in Lightroom

Adobe has announced a business-focused suite of content creation tools called Express for Enterprise on Tuesday. Powered by Adobe’s Firefly Image Model 3, the version is meant to be an end-to-end solution for marketing and communication teams. The software editing platform is also adding new generative AI features like an object removal feature to Lightroom to make editing easier.

Express for Enterprise will help companies automate content creation while maintaining brand consistency with features like template locking and style controls, for streamlining multi-team collaboration. According to a statement released by the company, Bulk Create and Generate features help users to make variations of a design within “seconds,” while the Generate Copy option is for marketing teams to test options and communicate specifically to different channels.

Enterprise users can leverage features of Firefly-backed tools like Text to Image, Generative Fill, Auto-Translate and other AI features for making content with “just a few clicks.” They can also choose between a range of different styles, moods, lighting, layout and composition.

The toolset also comes with a metadata label for images generated by the tools. “Adobe offers enterprise customers IP indemnification for imagery generated with Firefly, giving brands additional assurance,” the company explains. “To provide transparency around the use of generative AI in the creative process, Content Credentials are automatically attached to digital content created or edited with Firefly in Adobe Express, providing a digital nutrition label that builds trust with audiences.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Adobe has also granted early access to Lightroom’s ‘Generative Remove’ feature on mobile, web and desktop apps. The tool will allow users to “paint” over objects or people you want to hide and delete them with a click. While this feature is still in the beta version, a new AI-lens blurring effect feature is generally available now.

The Lens Blur tool applies different blurring effects to any part of the image while automatically adjusting to the depth to make the image appear more realistic. The feature is used like a filter so users can apply a preset or change the parameters to get the blur effect.