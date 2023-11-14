Is Canva’s generative AI-powered Magic Studio worth the price?

November 14, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

When Canva in early October unveiled Magic Studio - its new suite of design and editing features powered by generative AI - the company’s leadership also revealed that India was one of its top markets and that several platform features catered to users speaking Indian languages.

Canva’s Magic Studio can be accessed on a limited basis by non-paying users, but many tools are behind the paywall or reserved for enterprises. Are these worth the price of subscribing? Here’s what we discovered after experimenting with the Magic Studio features on Canva Pro for a month.

Magic Switch

Canva’s Magic Switch does what it says on the tin, and then some. This tool can translate entire presentations or documents into other languages, repeatedly modify the size of a project in order to make it suitable for social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and turn existing text into emails or summaries or even song lyrics.

We were able to transform a simple English presentation slide into a Hindi version which was accurate and sounded reasonably natural to a native speaker. A Tamil version was also coherent, but did not sound very natural as it used technical terms.

The feature to resize content for other platforms was a godsend, and only required about 10 or so seconds in order to generate the new result. Complex designs take more time.

Magic Expand

This AI-powered tool is capable of taking images and filling them in to create a larger scene which merges well with the original picture. While some distortions are visible when one looks very closely, Canva’s Magic Expand tool can help salvage low-resolution images that are too small to be stretched out.

However, it is not advisable to use this feature for photos depicting human beings or in scenarios where the originality of the photo has to be preserved. Magic Expand requires only a few seconds to load the finished result.

Magic Media

Whimsical users will definitely have fun with Canva’s Magic Media tool, which lets one turn text into photos or even a few seconds of video.

When we asked the system to generate photorealistic images of an Indian reading The Hindu newspaper with their morning cup of coffee, the four resulting images seemed engaging and artistic at first glance. However, a second look revealed warped text that looked nothing like English, misshapen or even levitating fingers, and coffee cups which boldly defied the laws of physics. The AI-generated video which used the same prompt wasn’t much better, as it showed a largely faceless person stroking a coffee cup covered in newsprint.

While Canva’s Magic Media might do in a pinch for decorative purposes, companies in more high-risk or regulated industries should steer clear of this tool in order to avoid social media embarrassment.

For changes within an image, Canva Pro offers the Magic Edit photo editor which lets editors describe the tweaks they wish to make before using generative AI to deliver four somewhat usable but overly processed results.

Magic Write, Brand Voice

As the name indicates, Canva’s Magic Write produces text. The system can continue existing text, generate content in response to user requests, create summaries, and change the tone of content to make it more or less formal. This results in your standard marketing copy, but certainly not anything memorable or bespoke.

For text-based content creators, Canva’s Pro plan allows users to input a brand’s “voice” or its signature writing style (funny, professional, witty, formal, etc.) so that all brand assets maintain a consistent tone. Canva automatically blocks brand voice prompts that are not polite or child-friendly. The brand voice feature can also be applied over pre-existing text to instantly make it match the company style. The results are clean, grammatically correct, and instantly usable, though some edits will be needed to make the text less generic and more local. The tool will undoubtedly save hours of time and accelerate the speed at which standard copy is produced, but it leaves the artistry to human writers.

Magic Grab, Magic Morph

The Magic Grab photo editing tool will be a lifesaver for photographers, editors, designers, and collage makers who may need to extract subjects or objects from photos to place them on other backgrounds. Canva does an excellent job of isolating the main subject, either with the Magic Grab setting alone or with the help of the background remover, so that one can then drag the piece and drop it wherever they like - or even animate it. The process is quick, efficient, and perfect for those who do not wish to fiddle around with more complex Photoshop settings. The remaining picture stays largely usable, which is also a plus.

On the other hand, Magic Morph - which manipulates text to give it special effects - was mostly a failure and users are better off without it.

Background Remover, Magic Eraser

While Canva Pro’s background remover was efficient and worked for us, this was not the case with the Magic Eraser. The latter tool often took over 30 seconds to erase simple image details and crashed more often than not, leaving us to rely on eraser tools from other software programs instead.

Other AI apps on Canva

Canva Pro users can experiment with a number of external AI apps available through the platform ecosystem. One such app was OpenAI’s popular text-to-image generator DALL-E.

Canva explicitly states that it will not harvest user content for training AI unless creators opt into this. The company also runs a shield program to keep users legally in the clear. It is not certain whether other firms like OpenAI will alter their policies for Canva’s ecosystem. Users should treat third-party AI apps with caution and check with a legal professional in case they are using such designs for commercial purposes.

Verdict

Canva’s Magic Studio offers an impressive set of tools to speed up the work of professionals in the social media, marketing, and content creation sectors.

While translation, media format conversions, photo edits, and writing become a breeze, the Magic Studio’s text-to-image and video generation capabilities are still under-developed and throw in a lot of comical distortions.

Canva Pro subscribers are sure to find value in a short-term subscription for their specific design needs or to create impeccable brand materials, but those who want more sophisticated image and video generation tools may need to look at more AI-centric companies.

Despite paying for the Canva Pro subscription, some of the AI-powered features work on the basis of exhaustible credits which are later replenished, so active users should keep this in mind.

A Canva Pro subscription costs ₹3,999 per person every year, or ₹499 per month.